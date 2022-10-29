    বাংলা

    Potter suffers first Chelsea defeat in nightmare return to Brighton

    His return to Brighton turns into a nightmare with a 4-1 loss in the Premier League

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 04:33 PM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 04:33 PM

    Graham Potter's return to Brighton & Hove Albion turned into a nightmare when he suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Chelsea in a 4-1 loss in the Premier League on Saturday. 

    Potter left Brighton to succeed outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last month, returning to the south coast to face his former employers for the first time complete with a nine-match unbeaten record in all competitions at his new club. 

    But the hosts made a blistering start at the Amex Stadium against Potter's bewildered side, racing into the lead inside five minutes through a well-taken Leandro Trossard goal. 

    Breathless Brighton kept coming and soon had a quickfire second after Ruben Loftus-Cheek diverted a corner into his own net, with another own goal from Trevoh Chalobah making it three for Brighton three minutes before the interval. 

    Chelsea started well after the break and got back into the game three minutes into the second half through Kai Havertz's header, but the damage had already been done and Potter's team could not rouse a comeback. 

    Pascal Gross's last-gasp fourth goal capped a fine afternoon for Potter's successor Roberto De Zerbi, with the first win of his reign moving Brighton up to seventh in the standings, while Chelsea stay fifth, eight points behind leaders Manchester City. 

    Determined to make an impression against the man he succeeded in the Brighton managerial hotseat, De Zerbi set his team up to attack from the off. 

    Veteran Chelsea defender Thiago Silva had already made two goal-line clearances in quick succession to keep out rampant Brighton before Trossard kept his composure to fire his seventh goal of the season into the far corner. 

    Loftus-Cheek could do nothing as he diverted a corner into his own net, while Pervis Estupinan's low cross proved too hot to handle for Chalobah, sending the home fans into delirium. 

    Connor Gallagher should have got Chelsea back into the game before Chalobah's unfortunate attempt to clear the low cross went wrong, but the England midfielder made amends when he expertly set up Havertz for Chelsea's goal. 

    Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was forced into several fine saves to keep Chelsea from making a contest of it, but it was the home side who sealed a perfect afternoon with Gross's close-range finish on the rebound. 

    Not only was it the first win of De Zerbi's tenure at the sixth attempt, it was also Brighton's first-ever league win over Chelsea.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Troyes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 29, 2022 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi scores their second goal REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
    Messi inspires PSG to win over Troyes
    Troyes had stunned the crowd at the Parc des Princes when Mama Balde volleyed home in just the third minute
    Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - October 29, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Spurs beat Bournemouth in stunning comeback
    Antonio Conte's side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat
    Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 29, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy Action Images via
    De Bruyne fires City to win at Leicester
    City were comfortable in their lead and never looked in danger of suffering a second league loss of the season
    Football - Women's Friendly - Norway v England - Brann Stadion, Bergen, Norway - September 3, 2019. England's goalkeeper Carly Telford and Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen in action.
    Women's sport making 'significant' strides in popularity: FIFA
    Clubs included in the report saw year-over-year commercial revenue growth of 33% and 'strong growth' in merchandise sales

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher