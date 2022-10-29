Potter suffers first Chelsea defeat in nightmare return to Brighton

Graham Potter's return to Brighton & Hove Albion turned into a nightmare when he suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Chelsea in a 4-1 loss in the Premier League on Saturday.

Potter left Brighton to succeed outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last month, returning to the south coast to face his former employers for the first time complete with a nine-match unbeaten record in all competitions at his new club.

But the hosts made a blistering start at the Amex Stadium against Potter's bewildered side, racing into the lead inside five minutes through a well-taken Leandro Trossard goal.

Breathless Brighton kept coming and soon had a quickfire second after Ruben Loftus-Cheek diverted a corner into his own net, with another own goal from Trevoh Chalobah making it three for Brighton three minutes before the interval.