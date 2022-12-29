Haaland scores twice as Man City cruise past Leeds

Back in the city of his birth, where his father was a player for Leeds, Norway international Haaland effectively put the game to bed early in the second half with a simple finish, before taking his league tally to 20 for the season in the 64th minute.

Pascal Struijk gave home supporters faint hope of a comeback as he headed home with 17 minutes left, but it was always going to be a consolation against City in this mood.

The victory helped second-placed City move back to within five points Arsenal at the top of the standings, while Leeds stay 15th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

"I have a (goal) target but I cannot say it," Haaland told Amazon. "I just said inside the dressing room that I could have scored five but the most important thing is that we won.

"We have to hunt Arsenal. I could have scored a couple more but that's life and I have to train more."

City lost their last league match before the World Cup break to Brentford but dominated from the off in West Yorkshire, with Haaland wasting no time in having a first attempt at goal, seeing his effort to loft the ball into the net well saved after just 36 seconds.