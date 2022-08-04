    বাংলা

    New Arsenal signing Jesus needs time to adapt, says Arteta

    Jesus netted seven times in five games during pre-season after joining Arsenal from Manchester City

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 02:47 PM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 02:47 PM

    New signing Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed an impressive pre-season at Arsenal but manager Mikel Arteta tempered expectations before Friday's Premier League opener at Crystal Palace, saying the Brazilian striker still needs time to settle in.

    Jesus netted seven times in five games during pre-season after joining Arsenal from Manchester City, where he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions and played an important role in their four Premier League-winning campaigns.

    "The role that Gabi has here is going to be very different to the role in his previous club. That needs some adaptation and some time," Arteta, who worked with Jesus as assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at City, told reporters on Thursday.

    "When you bring top players from top clubs and they have been extremely successful over the years, they are going to expect that... He is an enormous talent, a player with a mentality that is so contagious and he is going to give us a lot.

    "He has done fantastically well and we are all surprised at how quickly he has done it, but we have to share that responsibility."

    Arsenal have so far completed the signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

    Arteta indicated there could be room for more arrivals before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

    "It's always been my team. We have changed the squad," Arteta said. "The players we have are more specific and better to the way we want to play.

    "We are really active as you can see with ins and outs. Everything is still open, it's a long window... Players are going to have the need to leave, some others to move and everything is open still."

    Left back Kieran Tierney is still making his way back after a knee surgery in April while right back Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Vieira have not featured during pre-season due to injuries.

    British media reported attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is still nursing a groin injury and will not travel to Selhurst Park.

    Arteta said he hoped three of those four players will be training later on Thursday and could be in contention to face Palace but declined to specify who would miss out.

    Palace, managed by former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, beat Arsenal 3-0 in April last season but Arteta was more optimistic about Friday's trip to south London.

    "They showed last season how tough they are and how difficult they are to beat and how consistent they were at home as well... Hopefully, we learnt a lot of lessons that day," Arteta said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka from Villa on six-year deal
    Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka on 6-year deal
    The teenage midfielder receives permission to travel to London and discuss personal terms
    Paris St Germain’s galaxy of stars expected to dominate again
    Star-studded PSG expected to dominate again
    Their galaxy of stars look to have turned a corner and have shown a new lustre
    Rivals desperate to break Bayern's Bundesliga stranglehold
    Rivals desperate to break Bayern's Bundesliga stranglehold
    Despite the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, Bayern do not look weaker than last year having brought in French forward Mathys Tel
    Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season
    Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness
    He says the Portuguese forward could fit into his style of play but would need to build up his fitness after missing most of United's pre-season campaign

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher