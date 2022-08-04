New Arsenal signing Jesus needs time to adapt, says Arteta

New signing Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed an impressive pre-season at Arsenal but manager Mikel Arteta tempered expectations before Friday's Premier League opener at Crystal Palace, saying the Brazilian striker still needs time to settle in.

Jesus netted seven times in five games during pre-season after joining Arsenal from Manchester City, where he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions and played an important role in their four Premier League-winning campaigns.

"The role that Gabi has here is going to be very different to the role in his previous club. That needs some adaptation and some time," Arteta, who worked with Jesus as assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at City, told reporters on Thursday.

"When you bring top players from top clubs and they have been extremely successful over the years, they are going to expect that... He is an enormous talent, a player with a mentality that is so contagious and he is going to give us a lot.