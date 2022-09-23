    বাংলা

    Phenomenal Imranur shatters 100m Bangladesh sprint record

    He completes the fastest 100 metres ever, shaving 0.21 second off in Sultana Kamal National Summer Athletics

    Published : 23 Sept 2022, 03:53 PM
    Updated : 23 Sept 2022, 03:53 PM

    Imranur Rahman has shredded his own record in the national sprint by storming to a phenomenal 10.29-second 100m victory in Sultana Kamal National Summer Athletics, shaving 0.21 second off his previous best time. 

    Shirin Akter beat Sumaiya Dewan to take back the crown of the fastest Bangladeshi woman by bettering her own record at Army Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. 

    Imranur, an expatriate Bangladeshi living in the UK, beat Bangladesh Navy’s Mohammad Ismail, who took 10.70 seconds. Navy’s Rakibul Hasan was third with 10.80 seconds.

    This is the second time Imranur has won the 100 metres sprint. In January, he bested Mahbub Alam’s 1999 record of 10.54 seconds by clocking 10.50 seconds. 

    Navy’s Shirin took 11.95 seconds to finish the race. Sumaiya, who had snatched the crown from Shirin in January, finished in 12.09 seconds. Sharifa Khatun of Bangladesh Army was third in 12.36 seconds. 

    Shirin set the previous national record in 11.99 seconds in 2016.

