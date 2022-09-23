Phenomenal Imranur shatters 100m Bangladesh sprint record

Imranur Rahman has shredded his own record in the national sprint by storming to a phenomenal 10.29-second 100m victory in Sultana Kamal National Summer Athletics, shaving 0.21 second off his previous best time.

Shirin Akter beat Sumaiya Dewan to take back the crown of the fastest Bangladeshi woman by bettering her own record at Army Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.