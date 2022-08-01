Neymar at the double as PSG romp to easy Super Cup win

PSG’s array of world class talent did not disappoint the Israeli crowd with Messi opening the scoring in the 22nd minute, after a through ball from Neymar that allowed him to round the goalkeeper and net from a tight angle.

Neymar added a second from a curling free kick on the stroke of halftime before Sergio Ramos, who spent most of last season out injured after his move from Real Madrid, added the third with an audacious backheel from close range in the 57th minute.

The final goal came in the 82nd minute after Neymar was fouled by Nantes defender Jean Claude Castelletto, who was sent off, and the Brazilian converted the subsequent spotkick.