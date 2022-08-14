Juve need to work hard and stay humble in title quest, says Allegri

"There are 4-5 contenders for the title and we are among them. We need to work in silence, improve the team from all points of view.

"(Tomorrow) we will have to suffer like in all matches. It has always been the strength of winning teams to respect rivals and not to underestimate them."

Juve have revamped their squad but will be without the services of many players, including midfielder Paul Pogba, whose highly anticipated return has been delayed by a torn meniscus, and first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Forward Federico Chiesa, another standout player who made his move to Juve permanent in the close season but missed half of the last campaign after picking up a torn ligament injury, should return to playing by January.

"Szczesny is on a recovery path, Pogba is training and we hope to have him back as soon as possible. We will have Chiesa back by January at the latest," Allegri added.