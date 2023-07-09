US forward Rapinoe to retire after current season

Arguably the most recognisable figure in all of American soccer, Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot for her heroics in the 2019 World Cup, the same year that she helped to kickstart her team's pay equity fights against their own federation.

Speaking to reporters in her home state of California, Rapinoe said she had known for about a year that this would be the point at which she would be ready to retire.

"I just want to be able to soak in every moment and, you know, share it with teammates and friends and family and share it with the rest of the world. And I'm just really grateful to be able to do it in this way," the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner said.

"I feel very grateful that I'm here and that I have the trust of this team and that my body has held up this long to do this."

The United States are gunning for an unprecedented third consecutive title at the World Cup. They play Wales in a farewell warm-up match on Sunday in San Jose, California.

"(There's) no distraction at hand because I know what it is to lose in a World Cup final, and I certainly don't want to do that again," said Rapinoe. "So the best way that I could possibly go out is winning."