Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was discharged on Wednesday after failing to reach verdicts on charges he committed assault on and used controlling behaviour towards his then girlfriend.

Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister Emma.

The jury of seven women and four men told the judge they had been unable to reach verdicts after a trial which lasted over three weeks.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) now has seven days to decide whether to proceed with a retrial.

Judge Hilary Manley told Giggs that any retrial might not be held until June of next year. Giggs has been bailed until the CPS decision is made.