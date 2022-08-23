    বাংলা

    Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle surgery

    The world number two underwent ankle surgery in June and is still recovering

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2022, 07:35 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 07:35 PM

    World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organisers said on Monday.

    The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

    "Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex!" organisers said in a brief statement.

    The German earlier said that he expected to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but added there was a chance that he could return earlier and feature at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the final in 2020.

    The year's final Grand Slam gets underway next Monday.

