Chelsea agree deal with Barcelona to sign Aubameyang

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with defender Marcos Alonso going the other way, Sky Sports reported on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

The report said that the Premier League club are expected to pay a fee in the region of 10 million pounds ($11.56 million)plus offer Alonso to sign Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in February after leaving Arsenal.

The Gabon international scored 13 goals in 24 games for the Catalan club, but was surplus to requirements after they signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and needed to offload players to comply with LaLiga's financial rules.