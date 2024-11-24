Chelsea hold on to beat Leicester despite Madueke mishap

Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez helped Chelsea to a 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester City on Saturday that would have been much more comfortable if Blues winger Noni Madueke had not blocked team mate Cole Palmer's goalbound shot.

Chelsea dominated their hosts for most of the game but a lack of sharpness in front of goal almost cost them late on as Leicester pulled a goal back through a Jordan Ayew penalty, leading to a nervous final few minutes.

After draws against Manchester United and Arsenal before the international break, Chelsea came flying out of the traps and Jackson punished Leicester for not clearing their lines in the 15th minute.

The visitors won a long Leicester kick-out and immediately started making their way back up the pitch before Fernandez found Jackson, who took a touch before flicking the ball past Foxes keeper Mads Hermansen with the outside of his right boot.

Chelsea continued to dominate and should have gone two up in the 54th minute, but Madueke ran ahead of the play and could not get out of the way of Palmer’s close-range shot at an empty net, deflecting his effort wide.

Chelsea captain Fernandez spared his blushes with his first goal for the club in the 75th-minute, reacting quickest after Hermansen saved from Jackson to head home the rebound, but the Foxes did not give up.

Substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid threw them a lifeline when he was tripped in the box in stoppage time and Ayew just about squeezed his spot-kick past Hermansen, leading to a late onslaught from the home team.

Their late charge, however, came too late to prevent Chelsea from sealing a win that moved the third-placed Blues up to 22 points in the table. Leicester are 16th on 10 points.

"We played well and we won the game which is the most important thing. The job is done, we have the three points," defender Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea form Leicester in 2022, said.

"We like this pressure, we play for this and to finish at the top. We try to win every game to stay high. It felt great to come back here, two incredible years here," he added.

Leicester manager Steve Cooper said he was dismayed by some of the referee's decisions, but that there were positives to take from the game.

"Defensively we were generally OK. We need to be showing good courage and belief - if we do that, we can create chances and be a threat," he said.