Olympic champion Chopra wins India's first silver medal at worlds

Chopra's throw of 88.13 meters was not enough to beat Grenadian Anderson Peters' effort of 90.54m but it was enough to end India's 19-year wait for another medal at the World Championships.

Anju Bobby George took bronze in the women's long jump in Paris in 2003 to win India's first medal.

"I feel very good after winning a silver for India," Chopra said in a video shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). "Next year we have another World Championships, and I'll try to do better there."

Chopra, who became the first Indian to win an individual athletics gold at the Olympics in Tokyo last year, had delivered a "historic moment", George said

"I'm really happy and excited that after a long wait of 19 years, we have won our second World Championships medal," she said.

"This is continuing on from Neeraj's performance at the Olympics, where he was able to produce his best on a stage like this. It was a tough competition, a tough field, and he was able to manage the pressure and take the medal.