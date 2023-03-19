Real will attack Barcelona with title on the line: Ancelotti

They are the second highest scorers in the division with 47 goals and boast the league's top scorer in Robert Lewandowski with 15, but the foundation of their success has been at the other end of the pitch.

They have conceded only eight league goals in the league, by far the best defensive record in Europe's top five leagues.

Coach Xavi Hernandez expects his back line will be tested by Real but is confident of causing them problems.

"I think Real Madrid will be more aggressive and attack more than usual because of the situation that they are facing, nine points behind us," Xavi told a news conference.

"We want to give a better showing than we did (in the cup) at Santiago Bernabeu. We are capable of being dominant against Real Madrid.

"We will try to have more control, to have the ball more. We are playing against a team that I see as strong. They have improved a lot physically. It will be hard-fought and they will press us up top. It's unpredictable. We hope our stadium will be like a pressure cooker."

Hopeful that Pedri and Ousmane Dembele would recover from injury, Xavi received bad news from his medical crew on Friday, who told him neither would be fit.

"We can't afford to lose Pedri for two months more, it's all about his physical health and the sensations that he is experience. Sunday's game is an important one, it's decisive, but it's not a final and we will not force him and risk that his injury worsen," Xavi said.