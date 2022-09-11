Atletico hit four to see off Celta in LaLiga

Atletico Madrid clinically brushed aside Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday to move up to fourth in LaLiga.

Strikes from Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Carrasco and an Unai Nunez own goal completed the win for Diego Simeone's side. They now have 10 points and trail leaders Barcelona by three points.

"We needed to start winning more in LaLiga, especially after losing to Villarreal a couple of weeks ago," Simeone said.