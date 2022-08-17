    বাংলা

    Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut

    The Argentine opened the scoring and set up another goal in Juve's victory over Sassuolo

    Juventus forward Angel Di Maria suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut and will out of action for at least 10 days, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.

    The 34-year-old Argentine international opened the scoring and set up another goal in Juve's 3-0 victory over Sassuolo on Monday before he was withdrawn in the 66th minute.

    "Di Maria underwent scans this morning ... which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh," Juventus said on their website.

    "The extent of the injury will be re-evaluated in 10 days."

    Di Maria is set to miss Juve's next game at Sampdoria on Monday and could be out for the visit of AS Roma on Aug 27.

