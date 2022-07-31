FA investigates after flares let off during Community Shield

England's Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation after flares were let off during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool win the season's curtain-raiser at Leicester's King Power Stadium, where red smoke covered the field of play at times.

"We are aware of incidents during the FA Community Shield where flares were used in the stands. The use of smoke bombs or pyrotechnics in a football stadium is dangerous, illegal and could have severe consequences," the FA said.