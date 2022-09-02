Manchester United sign Antony and Dubravka on transfer deadline day

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam and brought in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on loan, the Premier League club announced on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

Antony, who has joined for a reported initial fee of 80.75 million pounds ($93.65 million) and who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony, 22, told the club's website.