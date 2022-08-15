Forest sign Swiss midfielder Freuler from Atalanta

He feels that Kai Havertz has been fouled in the build-up to Tottenham's first equaliser
Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler has joined Nottingham Forest from Serie A side Atalanta, both clubs said on Sunday.
The 30-year-old, who has earned 46 caps for Switzerland, leaves the Bergamo-based club after 6-1/2 seasons during which he made 260 appearances and scored 21 goals in all competitions.
"I decided to seize this opportunity to try a new experience, to compete in a new league like the Premier League. However, Bergamo and Atalanta will always be a part of me," Freuler said.
Forest, who are on three points after two matches, travel to Everton on Saturday in the third match of their Premier League campaign.