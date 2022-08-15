    বাংলা

    Forest sign Swiss midfielder Freuler from Atalanta

    The 30-year-old Swiss midfielder leaves the Bergamo-based club after more than six season

    Published : 15 August 2022, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 01:14 PM

    Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler has joined Nottingham Forest from Serie A side Atalanta, both clubs said on Sunday.

    The 30-year-old, who has earned 46 caps for Switzerland, leaves the Bergamo-based club after 6-1/2 seasons during which he made 260 appearances and scored 21 goals in all competitions.

    "I decided to seize this opportunity to try a new experience, to compete in a new league like the Premier League. However, Bergamo and Atalanta will always be a part of me," Freuler said.

    Forest, who are on three points after two matches, travel to Everton on Saturday in the third match of their Premier League campaign.

