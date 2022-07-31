'Spectacular' Women's Euro final awaits, says technical expert Fallon

Fans attending the sold-out Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany on Sunday will be treated to a clash of flair and organisation as the two best teams fight it out for the title, Irish TV pundit and FIFA technical expert Lisa Fallon has said.

Fallon, who is covering the tournament for Irish broadcaster RTE and who works with analysts of the game for world governing body FIFA, has been impressed by the general level of play at the tournament in England, and says the best is yet to come.

"I think we are in for a spectacular final on Sunday, and I cannot wait for it," she said in a telephone interview.

Holder of a UEFA Pro coaching licence, Fallon was the first woman to coach a men's senior team in her native Ireland before going on to work with a host of clubs and national associations, including a stint as game analyst and strategist for Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

She then took up her role at FIFA, where she travels to major tournaments like the Euros to analyse developments together with a team of experts under the guidance of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.

"Probably the biggest eye-opener at this Euros is that people are looking at it and going, 'goodness, the women's game at the highest level is extremely tactical'. The players are extremely technical, technically able, and the physicality and the pace and the tempo of the games is intense," she explained.