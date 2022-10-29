Bentancur completes stunning Spurs comeback win at Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a stunning 3-2 victory at Bournemouth from two goals down as Rodrigo Bentancur completed a sensational fightback on the south coast on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat after Kieffer Moore's well-taken brace but second-half-goals by Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur kept them in third place.