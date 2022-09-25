Not a time for England to panic, says Southgate ahead of Germany visit

England manager Gareth Southgate admitted on Sunday that recent results had been unacceptable but added he was not hiding from criticism after his side were relegated to the second tier of the Nations League.

A toothless England suffered a 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan on Friday, a third defeat in five games that has ramped up the pressure on Southgate with the World Cup in Qatar just under two months away.

"The results haven't been at the level we want, that we require, so no matter what job you have in football that would be the case," Southgate told reporters ahead of their final group game against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Monday.