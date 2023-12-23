    বাংলা

    Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1

    Juventus opened the scoring through 18-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz, who found the back of the net on his first start

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Dec 2023, 02:13 PM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2023, 02:13 PM

    Second-half substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored a late winner to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, reducing Inter Milan's lead at the top of the table to a single point.

    Juve opened the scoring through 18-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz, who found the back of the net on his first start when he cut through three defenders and fired in at the near post with an impeccably timed finish.

    But Frosinone equalised when Jaime Baez received Ilario Monterisi's lofted through-ball on the flank and fired a shot past an onrushing Wojciech Szczesny in Juve's goal to give the mid-table side some hope.

    Vlahovic, who replaced Yildiz early in the second half, then headed in a Weston McKennie cross in the 81st minute to ensure the three points. Leaders Inter play Lecce later on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Serie A - AC Milan v Hellas Verona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - June 4, 2023 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses for a photograph after announcing his retirement from football
    Ibrahimovic joins RedBird and will act as senior advisor to AC Milan
    Ibrahimovic, 42, announced his retirement from playing in June at the end of last season, ending his career at Milan
    Inter thrash Udinese 4-0 to reclaim top spot
    Inter thrash Udinese 4-0 to reclaim top spot
    Inter moved two points clear of second-placed Juventus, who have 36 after a home win over champions Napoli
    A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Rome, Apr 20, 2023.
    Gucci employees in Rome go on strike over creative office move
    The transfer of the design office from the Italian capital to Milan does not involve any staff reductions, a spokesperson for Gucci says 
    Giorgio Armani appears at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 collection fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept 21, 2023. REUTERS
    Giorgio Armani fashions his own legacy with succession plan
    The Italian fashion king has always kept a tight grip on the firm he founded, and his attention to detail extends to clear rules on how it should be run after his death

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury