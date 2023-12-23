Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1

Second-half substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored a late winner to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, reducing Inter Milan's lead at the top of the table to a single point.

Juve opened the scoring through 18-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz, who found the back of the net on his first start when he cut through three defenders and fired in at the near post with an impeccably timed finish.