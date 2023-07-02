Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money

"I'm sure we'll talk and go about it," WTA player council member Pegula told reporters ahead of Wimbledon.

Men and women get equal prize money at the four Grand Slams. WTA Tour events, however, have often offered less prize money than those on the separate men's ATP circuit, but the WTA last week announced plans to address the issue with a new strategy.

"If they (Saudi Arabia) could help getting us to equal prize money, though there are negatives, there's a lot of positives that can come out of it," Pegula added.

"Hopefully we don't just look at the negatives and we can see the positives. Hopefully something good comes out of it the right way."

Men's ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said last month he held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using the PIF to engage in "sportwashing" amid criticism of its human rights record. The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.