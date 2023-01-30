Real Madrid favourites to keep up Europe’s dominance

Real Madrid are favourites for a record-extending fifth success at the Club World Cup, and in the process keeping up European dominance over South America in the annual tournament, which kicks off in Morocco on Wednesday.

Real, who won previously in 2014 and then three successive tournaments from 2016 to 2018, are on course for a showdown with Flamengo of Brazil in the final but both must play a semi-final match first before they can set up an intriguing decider in Rabat on Feb 11.

European clubs have won the last nine editions of the event, dominating since 2012 when Brazil’s Corinthians beat Chelsea in the final in Japan in a rare South American success.