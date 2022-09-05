    বাংলা

    Neymar and I have a good relationship, Mbappe insists

    Neymar and Mbappe argued over who should take a penalty against Montpellier last month after the Frenchman had missed a spot kick earlier

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 05:29 PM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 05:29 PM

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have enjoyed a prolific start to Paris St Germain's new Ligue 1 season and even though they squabbled over who should take penalties, the France forward insisted they had a good relationship.

    PSG take on Juventus in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday with the duo having scored seven goals each on the domestic front while Lionel Messi has provided six assists.

    Neymar and Mbappe argued over who should take a penalty against Montpellier last month after the Frenchman had missed a spot kick earlier.

    The Brazilian took it and converted it as PSG won 5-2, before taking it out on Mbappe on social media.

    "Our relationship has always been like this. There are moments when it's a bit cold, other moments when it's warmer. Sometimes we're like best friends and other times we talk to each other less but there's always respect," Mbappe told a news conference before PSG's Group H game.

    "When you have two players with a lot of character, these things happen but we always respect each other and have PSG's interest at heart."

    PSG have scored 24 goals in six league games but they are fully aware of the challenge they face against Juve, who have conceded only two goals since the start of the Serie A season.

    "It is extremely difficult to create space against this team," said coach Christophe Galtier.

    "Every year there's eight or nine teams who can win it. Are we there favourites? No.

    "Tomorrow we will face a team who have a lot of experience in the competition, with a coach (Massimo Allegri) who has way more experience than I have in the Champions League."

    Galtier took over from Mauricio Pochettino during the close season and the Champions League is on top of his priority list but the Frenchman said there was no extra pressure ahead of his first game in charge with PSG on the European stage.

    "The pressure, I have it since the day I signed. But there will be no additional pressure tomorrow."

    RELATED STORIES
    UEFA chief Ceferin certain 2030 World Cup will be in Spain and Portugal
    UEFA chief certain Spain, Portugal will host 2030 WC
    The two countries signed an agreement in 2020 to push ahead with a joint bid to host the tournament and made it official in June
    MNM trio will need to accept sitting on the bench, says PSG coach
    MNM trio will need to accept sitting out: coach
    Galtier has not hesitated to put Neymar on the bench on Saturday, three days before their Champions League opener against Juven
    Manchester United must improve to compete at very top, says Ten Hag
    Ten Hag: United must improve to compete at top
    Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half as United, who are on a four-game winning streak, punished the visitors on the break
    Mourinho's Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese
    Roma suffer humiliating defeat at Udinese
    Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese netted four times to embarrass the visitors

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher