May 14, 2024

Real will use LaLiga games to prepare for Champions League final: Ancelotti

Real, unbeaten in all competitions since January, have 90 points from 35 games, 15 points clear of second-placed Girona, with three LaLiga matches left

Real will use LaLiga games to prepare for CL final: Ancelotti
Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 8, 2024 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters

Published : 13 May 2024, 09:59 PM

Updated : 13 May 2024, 09:59 PM

