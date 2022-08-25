Leverkusen players must control emotions amid bad start-coach

Leverkusen, now in 17th place above bottom club VfL Bochum on goal difference, travel to in-form Mainz 05 who are on seven points, two off leaders Bayern Munich.

For Seoane the key will be how his players handle their emotions when they fall behind in a game. That has been the case in all four defeats this season.

"At the moment the emotional situation on the pitch is a deciding factor," Seoane told reporters. "A key point is how we handle the situation if we are a goal down, and we need to improve that.

"We have to have higher frustration tolerance, so that if we get in those situations, we do not drop our energy level."

It all started badly in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen only days after their shock German Cup exit.

A 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund was made even worse by the dismissal with a red card of keeper Lukas Hradecky at the end. That was followed by two consecutive home losses - to Augsburg and Hoffenheim - with Leverkusen having scored just once so far in the league.