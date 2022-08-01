Barcelona sell 25% stake in audiovisual studio to Socios.com

Spanish football club Barcelona sold a 25% stake in its audiovisual studio to digital fan token firm Socios.com for 100 million euros ($102 million), club chief Joan Laporta said on Monday, as the LaLiga giant steps up efforts to bring in revenue to register new players.

Socios.com will come on board as a technology partner accelerating Barca's blockchain, non-fungible token and Web3 strategies. Socios.com owner and technology provider Chiliz will take a strategic stake in Barca Studios.

"Barca Studios includes (in its portfolio) metaverse, NFTs and Barca tokens. It's the sale of a stake ... it's in principle forever, we could recover it if something happens," Laporta said at a news conference to unveil new signing Jules Kounde, who was bought from Sevilla.