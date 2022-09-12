Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes world number one

Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face before jumping up to embrace Ruud at the net. He then climbed past photographers and into the stands to celebrate in his box with his team.

"This is something I dreamt of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

"All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19-year-old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well.

"This is something that is really, really special for me."

"Bravo Carlitos!" was displayed on a banner inside the stadium for the tennis prodigy from El Palmar.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his explosive speed, booming forehand and acrobatic shotmaking, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

He is the youngest world number one since the ATP rankings began in 1973, breaking the mark set by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became number one in 2001.

Alcaraz had a difficult path to the title.