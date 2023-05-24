Super Kings skipper Dhoni in no rush to decide IPL future

Media reports say it could be Dhoni's last IPL season but the wicketkeeper-batsman remained coy about his future after overseeing Chennai's progress to Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

"I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now?" Dhoni said after Chennai beat champions Gujarat Titans in Tuesday's qualifier.

"I have ample time to decide."

The former India captain, who led the side to two World Cup titles, has been hampered by knee issues this season and wore a brace in the match against Gujarat.

"I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside ... I don't really know," Dhoni said.

"Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months ... It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide."

Dhoni is known for his astute leadership, ice-cool temperament and innovative field placements but he described himself as an "annoying" skipper.