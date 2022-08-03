    বাংলা

    Pogba decides against knee surgery to keep World Cup hopes alive

    The Juventus midfielder damaged his meniscus in one of his first training sessions with his new club late last month

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 09:14 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 09:14 AM

    Paul Pogba has decided not to go undergo surgery on his knee and will bank on rest and rehabilitation getting him fit in time to play for France at the World Cup finals later this year, media reports said on Wednesday.

    The Juventus midfielder damaged his meniscus in one of his first training sessions with his new club late last month while they were on tour in Los Angeles.

    Surgery would rule him out of the Qatar World Cup from Nov 21-Dec 18 and Pogba, who has 91 caps for his country, would instead opt for "conservative therapy".

    Italy’s Tuttosport said the regime would consist of three weeks in the gym and swimming pool then two weeks of individual work. All going well, Pogba would return in time to be able to prepare for the World Cup where France start their campaign against Australia in Doha on Nov 22.

    French sports daily L’Equipe said on Wednesday that Pogba’s decision had put him on collision course with his new club, who wanted him to undergo surgery and miss the World Cup so that he could be back for them in the second part of the season.

    Pogba returned to Juventus after several tumultuous seasons at Manchester United.

    RELATED STORIES
    Trans sports exclusions trickle down to youth and amateur groups
    Trans sports exclusions trickle down to youth level
    Debates on trans athletes and inclusion are reaching the grassroots as LGBTQ+ groups say rules are unjustified and fuel stigma
    Djokovic likely to miss US Open over COVID-19 vaccine status
    Djokovic likely to miss US Open over vaccine status
    The unvaccinated Serbian ace is likely to miss the Grand Slam due to the existing COVID-19 protocols in the United States
    India captain Rohit hopes to be fit for fourth T20
    Rohit hopes to be fit for 4th T20 against Windies
    The Indian captain suffered a back spasm in India’s seven-wicket victory against the home side in Basseterre
    ‘The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid
    Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint WC 2030 bid
    ‘There will be more World Cups, but the Cup only turns 100 one time, and it needs to come home,’ South American Football Confederation president says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher