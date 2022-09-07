Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Chelsea just spent over 250 million pounds ($285.50 million) on new players - and sold around ten of their first-team squad members - during a busy transfer window but six days after the deadline for deals closed, they have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel.

The decision, from new club owner Todd Boehly who took over the club three months ago, came the morning after a defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League game but it is unlikely that the move was prompted purely by short term form.

The club's statement gave no reason for the decision and made no reference to recent results.