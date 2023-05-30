Mbappe named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe was named Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth time in a row on Sunday after helping the capital club win a record 11th French title.

The France forward is the only player to win the award four times, beating the record he shared with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I want to thank the players, the staff, all the people working in the shadows," said 24-year-old Mbappe.

"I've always wanted to leave a mark. I did not expect to win so much so early but I'm happy to make history in my country."