Jota signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Forward Diogo Jota has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Liverpool did not disclose the length of the deal but British media reported the Portugal international has signed a five-year extension, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

Jota helped Liverpool win the FA Cup and League Cup last season, while they finished second in the Premier League just a point behind Manchester City and reached the Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid.