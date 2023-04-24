Mahrez hopes hat-trick will keep him at forefront of Guardiola's plans

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is hoping that his historic hat-trick against Sheffield United in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final will keep him in coach Pep Guardiola's starting line-up in future games.

"There are a lot of players inside the team and everyone is looking for an opportunity," the Algerian playmaker told BeIN Sports after City reached the final with a 3-0 win over Sheffield.

"When you get an opportunity you have to prove to the coach that you deserve to play."