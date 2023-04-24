    বাংলা

    Mahrez hopes hat-trick will keep him at forefront of Guardiola's plans

    "When you get an opportunity you have to prove to the coach that you deserve to play," the 32-year-old Algerian playmaker said

    Reuters
    Published : 24 April 2023, 04:27 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 04:27 AM

    Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is hoping that his historic hat-trick against Sheffield United in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final will keep him in coach Pep Guardiola's starting line-up in future games.

    "There are a lot of players inside the team and everyone is looking for an opportunity," the Algerian playmaker told BeIN Sports after City reached the final with a 3-0 win over Sheffield.

    "When you get an opportunity you have to prove to the coach that you deserve to play."

    Mahrez, 32, did not feature in either of City's Champions League quarter-final games against Bayern Munich, when Guardiola's team won 4-1 on aggregate.

    But he was the hero against second-tier Sheffield after becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final since 1958, and the first player from City to bag a treble at Wembley Stadium.

    "We compete with each other and motivate each other for the benefit of the team and in order to improve; we will see how the situation is in the next games," added Mahrez who has scored 15 goals in 38 games in all competitions with City this season.

    Guardiola said Mahrez was always "grumpy" when he did not play.

    "All the time, he makes me notice he's grumpy. Today, no. He's an exceptional player and his play was exceptional. A biggest-stage player who has the mentality to score goals," said Guardiola.

    City, who are chasing a hat-trick of titles this season, will face either arch-rivals Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup final on June 3.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 22, 2023 Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham looks dejected after Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their second goal.
    Mahrez hat-trick sends Man City into FA Cup final
    It was the first FA Cup semi-final hat-trick since Alex Dawson for Manchester United against Fulham in 1958
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 22, 2023. City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their first goal with Erling Braut Haaland (L). City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledges fans after the match (R).
    Guardiola delighted after City clear FA Cup semi-final hurdle
    Guardiola highlighted the contribution of goalscorer Mahrez, who did not feature in either of City's Champions League quarter-final games
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 23, 2023. Manchester United players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout.
    United reach FA Cup final after victory over Brighton
    The quality of the penalties in a torrential downpour was superb with United finding the net with all seven of their spotkicks
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 23, 2023 Manchester United's David de Gea in action during the penalty shootout.
    Ten Hag pleased with United response in FA Cup semi-final win
    Sunday's win set up the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, after City cruised past Sheffield United 3-0

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan