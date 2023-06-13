    বাংলা

    Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract when it ends in 2024, reports L'Equipe

    The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option, according to the local reports

    Reuters
    Published : 12 June 2023, 11:10 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 11:10 PM

    Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract ends next year, L'Equipe reported on Monday.

    The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.

    Mbappe was in a similar situation last year when he was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, only to sign a contract extension with PSG.

    The 24-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

