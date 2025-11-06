Real Madrid and Barcelona seek LaLiga solace after European setbacks

LaLiga pacesetters Real Madrid and Barcelona will aim to bounce back from midweek Champions League setbacks as they return to LaLiga action this weekend, looking to rebuild confidence ahead of a two-week international break.

Leaders Real, who have 30 points after 11 matches, hold a five-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

However, inconsistency against stronger opponents has led to criticism of manager Xabi Alonso’s rotation policy, and the team will look to steady the ship when they visit local rivals Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Real suffered a humbling 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday, with Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois delivering a stellar performance to prevent a heavier loss.

Despite his heroics, the defeat highlighted concerns about Real’s ability to compete at the highest level in Europe. The result dampened the optimism generated by their hard-fought 2-1 El Clasico victory over visiting Barca two weeks ago.

Alonso, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti in May, has guided Real to 18 wins in 21 matches across all competitions.

However, defeats by Paris St Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool, coupled with tactical decisions such as the sparing use of high-profile signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Endrick, have led to questions over Alonso's approach.

“It was a very demanding, high-paced match and we lacked a bit more threat to cause damage in the final third,” Alonso said after the loss to Liverpool following Alexis Mac Allister's header just past the hour mark following a free-kick.

“Thibaut held firm but that goal gave them the advantage and then we struggled a bit. There's nothing to reproach the team for. It's still November. (On Tuesday) there were things that were working and others that needed improvement.”

BARCA DEFENSIVE FRAILTIES EXPOSED

Barcelona's own defensive frailties were again exposed as they were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick’s side have won only three of their last seven games in all competitions, conceding 14 goals in that period. They have kept just three clean sheets since the start of the season, with the last one coming in mid-September.

Barca travel to 12th-placed Celta Vigo on Saturday. The Galicians are in fine form, having won their last four matches in all competitions and remaining unbeaten for over a month.

Barcelona will be bolstered by the return of Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo from injury, after they came on just before the hour mark in Bruges, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is regaining form after a spell out with a groin issue.

However, they will still be without key players such as Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi and goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, all of whom remain injured.

“We have to analyse everything, talk to the players and try to do better,” said coach Hansi Flick after the draw in Belgium.

“But we want to play with our own ideas. A 3-3 isn't the best result for us of course, we need to talk about this, but the positive thing about the match is that we managed to come back after they took the lead three times.”

Villarreal will look to recover from a shock 1-0 defeat at Cypriot side Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday. They visit Espanyol on Saturday aiming to maintain third place which they occupy on 23 points, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid.