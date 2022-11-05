Arsenal dressing room united after Arteta's handling of Aubameyang: Elneny

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decisive handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ensured there is no room for egos in the Premier League club's dressing room, midfielder Mohamed Elneny said.

Aubameyang was stripped of the team's captaincy after falling out with Arteta over disciplinary issues last season. His contract was then terminated ahead of a February move to Barcelona.

The Gabon international, 33, scored 92 times in more than 150 appearances for Arsenal and returned to the Premier League in September, crossing the London divide to sign for Chelsea where he has scored three times in 11 games so far.