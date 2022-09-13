Allegri urges Juve to exercise patience when things go awry

Juventus are not short of desire to win but the players must be patient when matches do not go their way, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday in the wake of their controversial and fractious draw with Salernitana.

Tempers flared in the 2-2 home draw where Juve's stoppage time winner was disallowed by VAR and four red cards were handed out in the ensuing chaos, including one for Allegri.

But Juve now turn their attention to hosting Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday as the Italian side seek their first win following a loss to Paris St Germain last week.