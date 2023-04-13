    বাংলা

    Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0

    It was Benzema's 90th Champions League goal with the last 11 all coming against English clubs

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2023, 08:54 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 08:54 AM

    A tap-in by Karim Benzema and a powerful strike by substitute Marco Asensio earned European champions Real Madrid a 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

    Benzema, the scourge of Chelsea at the same stage of the competition last season, converted from point blank range in the 21st minute when Kepa Arrizabalaga saved from Vinicius Junior but could only touch the ball in the direction of the Frenchman.

    It was Benzema's 90th Champions League goal with the last 11 all coming against English clubs.

    Chelsea - under caretaker coach Frank Lampard after a dismal season so far - went close to scoring in the first half but Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling were thwarted by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois playing against his former club.

    The Londoners' chances of getting back into the game suffered a major setback in the 59th minute when Ben Chilwell was shown a straight red card for bringing down Rodrygo with a tug of the Brazilian's shirt when he was bearing down on goal.

    Asensio had been on the field for just three minutes when he was fed by Vinicius on the edge of the box and the Spain international drilled in a low shot that went through the legs of Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and beyond Kepa's dive.

    The win at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium puts the 14-time European champions in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

    Benzema, who scored a hat-trick in London last year before getting another in Madrid in a 5-4 aggregate thriller, could have effectively seen off Chelsea in added time at the end of the second half when he headed over with the goal at his mercy after Kepa could only punch the ball as far as him.

    Chelsea substitute Mason Mount then came close to a crucial goal for the Blues when he turned and shot in the penalty area but former team mate Antonio Rudiger, also on off the bench, raced in to block.

    In the end, the Londoners failed to scored for a fourth match in a row - three of them in the Premier League - their longest barren run since 1993.

    Lampard - Chelsea's top goalscorer who returned to Stamford Bridge for a second spell as coach until the end of the season after Graham Potter was fired this month - embraced Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, himself an ex-Chelsea manager, at the final whistle.

    "They're a very good team but we have to believe," Lampard told BT Sport, referring to next week's return leg in London.

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Villarreal's Geronimo Rulli
    Ancelotti expects Benzema, Modric, Kroos to extend stay at Real
    The Real Madrid manager said the club are in talks with the players about new deals
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their third goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    Benzema nets hat-trick as Real thrash Valladolid
    The hat-trick moves Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers -- three behind Barca's Robert Lewandowski
    Champions League - Quarter Finals - First Leg - Real Madrid v Chelsea - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 12, 2023 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard looks dejected after the match
    Chelsea need something special to overhaul Real: Lampard
    Goals by Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio gave reigning champions Real control in the Spanish capital
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Liverpool - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Mar 15, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their first goal past Liverpool's Alisson.
    Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters
    The Spanish club sealed victory in the 79th minute when Vinicius flicked a loose ball inside the area to Benzema who tapped it into the empty net

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan