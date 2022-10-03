Benzema misses late penalty as Real Madrid held by Osasuna

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent-off late on, in LaLiga on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr gave the champions the lead just before halftime with a long-range shot but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike Garcia, who scored with a brilliant header from the edge of the area that looped over the goalkeeper.

Benzema fired his penalty off the bar and over in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai Garcia, who was shown a straight red card after a VAR check.

The France striker had a goal chalked off a minute later for offside and Vinicius had a bullet shot kept out by Sergio Herrera a little later, as Real Madrid pressed for the win.