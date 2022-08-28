Brazil football clubs poised for gold rush to reduce gap to Europe's elite

A new law allowing football clubs in Brazil to seek outside investment is attracting hundreds of millions of dollars to a country renowned as football's biggest source of talent, a change that could see Brazilian teams rival Europe's top tier.

The surge of fresh, mostly foreign, cash coincides with an agreement last May by Brazil's largest clubs to create a league modeled on Britain's Premier League that will centralize talks to sell transmission rights and marketing contracts.

Together, the recent developments have spawned a funding bonanza for the Brazilian teams, which have long been fan-owned operations closed to outside investors.

That may allow Brazil - the world's largest exporter of footballers - to keep its best players in the country longer and charge higher fees for talent that does move overseas.