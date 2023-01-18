    বাংলা

    Special ticket for Ronaldo-Messi encounter fetches $2.6m in Saudi Arabia

    Winning bidder Al-Ghamdi will attend the winner's ceremony after the match, enter the dressing rooms, and meet the two players

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM

    A Saudi Arabian businessman won the bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) bid for a ticket to their showpiece game.

    The Saudi government's entertainment arm said on Twitter that Mushref Al-Ghamdi, general manager of real estate group AqarOne, was the highest bidder for a "Beyond Imagination" ticket.

    The winner will attend Thursday's match in Riyadh featuring a combined team from Saudi clubs Al Nassr - who recently signed Ronaldo - and Al Hilal versus Messi's Paris St Germain in the duo's first on-pitch meeting since Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in December 2020.

    Winning bidder Al-Ghamdi will attend the winner's ceremony after the match, enter the dressing rooms, and meet the two players who for years have vied to be the world's greatest.

    Though revenue from the auction will go to charity, the event could also fuel accusations of "sportswashing" by Saudi Arabia -- distracting attention from rights abuses by splashing money on sport.

    As well as attracting Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia have signed up Messi as a tourism ambassador. Paris St Germain is owned by the Qatari government, which has just staged the World Cup.

    RELATED STORIES
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the US.
    Nadal crashes out of Australian Open
    The defending champion aggravated a hip problem during his defeat to Mackenzie McDonald, adding a new twist to the Grand Slam titles race
    Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. Reuters
    BBC's FA Cup coverage interrupted by audio from porn clip
    Audio of a woman moaning was played at high volume during the pre-match show ahead of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves
    Football - FA Cup Third Round Replay - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - Jan 17, 2023. Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after the match
    Elliott strike sends Liverpool past Wolves in FA Cup replay
    Match-winner Elliott said he had been encouraged to let fly from long range by team mate James Milner
    Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - Jan 15, 2023 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale reacts
    Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale
    Fresh video shows a man climbing back through a stadium crowd after kicking Ramsdale in the back from a pitchside advertising board

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher