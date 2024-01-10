France great Henry says he battled depression throughout career

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has spoken of his mental health battles, saying he "must have been in depression" throughout his career.

The 46-year-old ended his glittering 20-year club career in 2014, which also included stints at Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.

He scored 228 goals for Arsenal during his two spells, winning two Premier League titles before moving to Camp Nou, where he won a pair of LaLiga crowns and the Champions League.