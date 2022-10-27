Barcelona needed a beating in order to grow, Xavi says

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said his team needed to leave their Champions League disappointment behind them as soon as possible and focus on improving their game in order to compete for the LaLiga and Europa League titles.

The coach sought no excuses after Barcelona's 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in Group C on Wednesday, a match they played knowing that they had already been eliminated from the competition after Inter Milan's 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen earlier in the day.

Barcelona have won only one of their five games in the group and will continue in the second-tier Europa League after ending up third in their group for a second year in a row.

"This is our reality and we have to face it. Maybe that's what we needed, to be given a beating in order to grow," Xavi Hernandez told a news conference at Camp Nou.