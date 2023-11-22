    বাংলা

    Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

    Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Nov 2023, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2023, 05:03 AM

    Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier that was delayed by half an hour on Tuesday after police clashed with fans at a sold-out Maracana Stadium.

    The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world soccer hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands during the national anthems.

    The world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room for more than 10 minutes.

    The players eventually returned and the match started in a tumult of noise as local fans roared their support of the five-times world champions, who were looking to get their campaign back on track after losing successive qualifiers for the first time.

    Instead, they plunged to a third straight defeat, their first ever at home in a World Cup qualifier, to stand sixth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Argentina and in the last spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 finals.

    "The truth is that this group continues to achieve historic things, once again," Argentina captain Lionel Messi told reporters.

    "Obviously, at the beginning it was bad because we saw how they were beating people.

    "You think about the family, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we are more concerned about that than playing a match. At that point the match was secondary...

    "After that, winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved.

    "It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history."

    After all the pre-match drama, it was a nervy first half with 22 fouls, three bookings and several skirmishes as rival players frequently faced off and the referee flashed cards in an attempt to calm the situation.

    Brazil were arguably the better side and almost scored from a corner just before halftime through a Gabriel Martinelli strike that defender Christian Romero cleared off the goal line.

    Despite being without key players like Vinicius Jr and Neymar because of injuries and losing their captain Marquinhos to a leg issue halfway throughout the game, Brazil kept up the pressure.

    They wasted a golden opportunity to score in the 47th minute when Martinelli missed an absolute sitter, striking a close-range shot straight at the goalkeeper.

    Argentina held on and made the most of one of the few chances they created in the 63rd minute, when defender Otamendi rose high to power home a Giovani Lo Celso corner.

    It was Argentina's only shot on target and Brazil's misery was compounded when substitute midfielder Joelinton was sent off for hitting Rodrigo de Paul in the face in the 82nd minute, only three minutes after he came off the bench.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazil Training - Granja Comary, Teresopolis, Brazil - Nov 19, 2023 Brazil's Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha during training.
    Brazil will stay true to their identity: coach
    As they struggle with injuries to key players like Neymar and Vinicius Jr, caretaker manager Fernando Diniz must resort to a young team against Argentina
    Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Peru v Argentina - Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru - October 17, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action
    Messi double gives Argentina 2-0 win over Peru
    The Argentine was denied a hat-trick in the second half after he had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during the press conference REUTERS/Gareth Bumstead
    Argentina's Scaloni in no rush to plan for Messi retirement
    Messi, who has said he will retire before the 2026 World Cup, was included in the squad despite carrying a muscle problem
    Sep 20, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball against the Toronto FC during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium.
    Messi named in Argentina squad for WC qualifiers
    The 36-year-old forward has missed Miami's last four games due to a muscle problem sustained last month

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps