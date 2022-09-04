    বাংলা

    Champions City held to draw by Gerrard's Villa

    Haaland put Guardiola's side in front before Bailey fire in a fine equaliser with a first-time left-foot finish

    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 06:56 PM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 06:56 PM

    Champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday after Erling Haaland grabbed his 10th goal in six games.

    Jamaican Leon Bailey fired in a fine equaliser for Villa in the 74th minute after excellent work from Jacob Ramsey who provided a crisp, low cross which the winger curled into the top corner with a first-time left-foot finish.

    Haaland had put Pep Guardiola's side in front, five minutes into the second half, after connecting with an excellent deep cross from the right flank by Kevin De Bruyne.

    De Bruyne then hit the bar with a dipping free-kick but Villa defended well against a wave of City attacks before Bailey struck.

    Gerrard, who has admitted to feeling under pressure due to Villa's poor start to the season, threw on Philippe Coutinho and the Brazilian had the ball in the net only to see the flag raised for offside.

    No VAR review was possible for that effort, but replays suggested Coutinho may have been in an onside position.

    The result leaves City in second place on 14 points, one behind leaders Arsenal who face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

