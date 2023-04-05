    বাংলা

    Freiburg stun Bayern 2-1 with last-gasp penalty in German Cup last eight

    Bayern, fresh from Saturday's 4-2 league win over title rivals Borussia Dortmund, took a 19th-minute lead

    Freiburg stunned favourites Bayern Munich 2-1 in their German Cup quarter-final on Tuesday thanks to a second-half stoppage-time penalty from Lucas Hoeler.

    In a shock defeat for the Bundesliga leaders, in coach Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge, Hoeler sent keeper Yann Sommer the wrong way to book their spot in the last four.

    "I am not really angry. We conceded two goals with two shots. I can't remember another chance from Freiburg," Tuchel said after his team missed out on the first trophy of the season.

    "The last pass, precision obviously, are all an issue. But still we had good moments we could have used, but just could not keep it up."

    "In the end it is our fault. We are very disappointed (to lose) a quarter-final at home. Of course I am responsible."

    Bayern, fresh from Saturday's 4-2 league win over title rivals Borussia Dortmund, took a 19th-minute lead when Dayot Upamecano rose high to power in his header from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

    But Freiburg kept finding ways to attack and an unstoppable 20-metre missile from Nicolas Hoefler drew them level.

    Bayern, who face Manchester City in the Champions League last eight next week, kept Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken busy but not Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting nor Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane could score.

    With Tuchel growing impatient on the sidelines, his team upped the pressure but it was Freiburg who scored after Jamal Musiala's hand ball in the box.

    Hoeler stepped up to end the hosts' run in the Cup with his last-gasp spot kick.

    "I am delighted with this result," said Freiburg coach Christian Streich. "We needed a bit of luck as well but we worked hard. The lads defended really well."

    "It was a passionate performance and then you need such a moment to win it."

    Eintracht Frankfurt also booked their spot in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin thanks to Randal Kolo Muani's double within three minutes.

