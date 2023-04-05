Freiburg stun Bayern 2-1 with last-gasp penalty in German Cup last eight

Freiburg stunned favourites Bayern Munich 2-1 in their German Cup quarter-final on Tuesday thanks to a second-half stoppage-time penalty from Lucas Hoeler.

In a shock defeat for the Bundesliga leaders, in coach Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge, Hoeler sent keeper Yann Sommer the wrong way to book their spot in the last four.

"I am not really angry. We conceded two goals with two shots. I can't remember another chance from Freiburg," Tuchel said after his team missed out on the first trophy of the season.

"The last pass, precision obviously, are all an issue. But still we had good moments we could have used, but just could not keep it up."

"In the end it is our fault. We are very disappointed (to lose) a quarter-final at home. Of course I am responsible."