PSG get hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1

Randal Kolo Muani's late goal helped Paris St Germain secure a 2-1 victory over Nantes on Saturday to claim an eighth straight Ligue 1 win and extend their lead at the top of the standings.

. Third-placed Nice are on 29 points and will host Reims on Sunday.

"The win is a great boost for what's to come. It was hard for us but we defended very well from the first minute. I think we were good enough to deserve to win," PSG manager Luis Enrique told a news conference.