Potter hopes Brighton fans understand his move to Chelsea

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has penned a farewell letter to the fans of his former club Brighton & Hove Albion, asking for forgiveness for his abrupt departure and hoping they understood his reasons.

Potter was confirmed as Chelsea manager on Thursday, just over 24 hours after the London club sacked Thomas Tuchel.

The Englishman, who has earned a reputation as a coach who can significantly improve his players, led Brighton to their best top-flight finish last season when the south coast club finished ninth in the Premier League.